Drake and Moroccan-Dutch model Imaan Hammam sparks dating rumors

Moroccan-Dutch model Imaan Hammam and Canadian rapper Drake. / DR

The Canadian rapper Drake has sparked relationship rumors, hanging out with the Moroccan-Dutch model Imaan Hammam. The two were recently noticed in New York, during the launch of the Hammam clothing collection in limited edition with Frame, StepFeed reports.

A story on Instagram showed that Drake and Imaan took a photo together during that event. This was not the first time the two were seen together. According to the Daily Mail, Drake was seen when they left the Hammam apartment after they had both been to the Nike fashion show in NYC earlier in February.

The rumors about dating went viral on Twitter, with Drake fans sharing photos of him and Hammam. They also recalled that he used to go out with a Moroccan and claimed that two of his songs were inspired by her.

Imaan Hammam is a Dutch-Egyptian-Moroccan model who debuted her modeling career when she was 13 years old. The 23-year-old model from Amsterdam worked with famous retailers and luxury brands, including H&M, Topshop, Versace and Alexander McQueen, concluded the same source.