The wait is over – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out today!

Now the game is on the market. Many gamers will want to know what details are available and where to buy them best.

Here at RealSport you can learn everything about Dragon Ball Z Kakarot and the best offers for the game.

Read on for all the information you need.

NOW LOOK AT BELOW to stay up to date on the gaming world!

platforms

The new Dragon Ball Z game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

It is now available on all three platforms.

Will DBZK switch?

Unfortunately, it has already been confirmed that the game will not be available on Nintendo Switch.

DOLLAR BALL Z: The franchise company has made video games based on its property for 33 years and has sold well over 50 million copies

READ MORE: All confirmed sagas in the new Dragon Ball Z game

Interestingly, a number of Dragon Ball titles have found their way to the Nintendo Switch. Although there are no immediate plans to launch this console, there may be a chance that it will be released later.

best Price

Below we have put together the best prices for each platform.

PS4

Standard Edition (Amazon) – £ 46

Collector’s Edition (Amazon) – £ 199.95

Xbox One

Standard Edition (CDKeys) – £ 44.99

Collector’s Edition (ShopTo) – £ 194.85

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – All characters in the new game

PC

Standard Edition (GAMiVO) – £ 38.03

Deluxe Edition (CDKeys) – £ 49.99

Ultimate Edition (CDKeys) – £ 57.99

pendant

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hG7EpMjQxcs (/ embed)

Season ticket and DLC release date

The new game comes with a Season Pass that gives gamers access to two-story missions.

READ MORE: All confirmed sagas in the new Dragon Ball Z game

There is no news yet on what these will deal with, but since most of DBZ history will be seen throughout the game, we’ll likely be left with the films – traditionally considered non-cannons.

FREE ROAM: The new game offers open world gameplay

The story that makes the most sense is the Broly film, as it’s a follow-up mission – especially considering how popular the current film was.

To learn more about Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, read our article on everything here.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – All characters in the new game