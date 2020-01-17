Dragon Ball Z: Cocoa has officially fallen!

The latest title will cover many of the exciting, original sagas from the anime franchise, so all your hardcore fans are waiting for a treat.

However, as with any purchase, you want to make sure you know exactly what you are buying and that you are getting the best price.

Read on, because RealSport offers you the best prices for every edition on all platforms.

Which edition should you buy?

To help you know exactly what you’re buying, we’ve listed the content of each issue below

Standard Edition

Dragon Ball Z: cocoa game

collector’s Edition

The game

Steelbook collectible

Hardcover art book

An exclusive diorama figure

The Season Pass (including two story missions)

Deluxe Edition

The game

The Season Pass (including two story missions)

+1 deluxe cooking items

Ultimate Edition

The game

The Season Pass (including two story missions)

A deluxe cookware

Music compilation package with 11 additional songs

Tao Pai Pai pillar

DOLLAR BALL Z: The franchise company has made video games based on its property for 33 years and has sold well over 50 million copies

best Price

Below we have put together the best prices for each platform.

PS4

Standard Edition (Amazon) – £ 46

Collector’s Edition (Amazon) – £ 199.95

Xbox One

Standard Edition (CDKeys) – £ 44.99

Collector’s Edition (ShopTo) – £ 194.85

PC

Standard Edition (GAMiVO) – £ 38.03

Deluxe Edition (CDKeys) – £ 49.99

Ultimate Edition (CDKeys) – £ 57.99

Season ticket and DLC release date

The new game comes with a Season Pass that gives gamers access to two-story missions.

There is no news yet on what these will deal with, but since most of DBZ history will be seen throughout the game, we’ll likely be left with the films – traditionally considered non-cannons.

FREE ROAM: The new game offers open world gameplay

The story that makes the most sense is the Broly film, as it’s a follow-up mission – especially considering how popular the current film was.

To learn more about Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, read our article on everything here.

