Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 brings Kefla this month, UI Goku in the spring

Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 has been officially announced by Bandai Namco and Arc System Works, and FighterZ Pass 3 will bring five new characters, starting with Kefla on February 28. Ultra Instinct Goku will follow at a later date this spring. The three remaining characters have yet to be revealed. If you buy FighterZ Pass 3, you will receive “2 days early access to each character!”

Kefla and Goku [Ultra Instinct] land in FighterZ Pass 3

The new Dragon Ball FighterZ season 3 trailer shows pests of Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla in action. It also reminds newcomers that Kefla is the merger of the Universe 6 Saiyans, Kale and Caulifla.

As our sister site, Daily Esports, described in detail, Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 will bring a host of apparently welcome changes to the way the game plays. I am not very familiar with describing fighting games, but a major highlight of the changes is the addition of a “Z Assist Special”, which offers three characters for each character to unlock new options.

There is also a kind of new ‘comeback’ mechanic that has not been explained in detail yet, but it is about sizzling energy around the UI portrait of a character during the battle. Whatever it causes, it is unclear, but it can cause massive damage to an enemy.

Do you love Dragon Ball FighterZ season 3 and FighterZ Pass 3? Are you ready to throw like Kefla and Ultra Instinct Goku? Are you happy with what Arc System Works and Bandai Namco are buzzing about! Put it on us!

