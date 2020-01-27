'DR. Who is a black woman now

Dr. Who just introduced the very first black actress and character to hold the title role in the series.

The BBC One series, which has been running for over fifty years, revealed that a woman named Ruth was actually a version of the doctor who had never been seen before until her last episode.

The fans were shocked to learn that Ruth, who had previously been introduced as a friendly, quiet resident of a picturesque city, is now separated from a long-standing legacy of the time-saver.

Ruth is portrayed by the seasoned actress Jo Martin, who expressed her enthusiasm for appearing in the historical role on Twitter, and described her as a “dream job” alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

Ruth’s character is the second doctor to turn the traditional casting model upside down in the show. This season, Jodie Whittaker was the very first woman to be given the title role when she was announced as a thirteenth doctor.

Dr. Who broadcasts on BBC One on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

