Dr. Pimple Popper removes nodules that ‘smell like rancid fish’ from the nose

Dr Pimple Popper is once again performing her miracle work on a man with a swollen nose that “oozes a smell of rancid fish.”

Tony, 55, from Tennessee, appeared on Dr. TLC’s show. Sandra Lee for help with two huge nodules on his nose that have become unbearable to live with.

The nodules filled with pus had grown over the past five years and often smelled.

It also meant that he had difficulty breathing and that he had to use a mask at night with special straps to keep his nostrils free.

Around the size of grapes, Tony had one on each side of his nose, with another growing on the right and smaller growths starting to form at the top.

As a result, he hid away from social situations and remained in the back office of his retail job so that customers would not see him.

The growths filled with pus would seep into a small one such as “rancid fish oil” (Photo: TLC)

“This is in no way the face I want to show,” he told the cameras. “I am trapped by a terrible skin condition.”

Fortunately, although painful and annoying, they were determined to be rhinophyma, which fortunately was non-cancerous.

During an operation, Dr. Lee burned the nodules away with a wire tool and a scalpel to bring his nose back to a more normal shape and size.

Dr. Pimple Popper went to work with the filthy-looking procedure to remove the lumps (Photo: TLC)

Tony said he felt a “freakish blob” before the procedure (Photo: TLC)

He was awake during the bloody and filthy procedure, but was stunned so he couldn’t feel what was going on.

Not only did it change his face, but the procedure changed Tony’s life, as he admitted, “When I look in the mirror, I see a normal man and not this freaky blob of a troll-like nose.”

Dr. Pimple Popper has become accustomed to changing lives with a number of seriously creepy procedures.

In earlier episodes, some cyst-pinching moments were almost too much to watch for some viewers, while a man had a cyst the size of a third testicle.

All in one day for Dr. Lee.

Dr. Pimple Popper is broadcast on TLC in the UK.





