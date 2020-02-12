Dr. Kwame Despite son, Kennedy Osei beats girlfriend on a plane

Kennedy Osei Asante, general manager of Despite Media, is about to get married, and yes, a video of how he suggested to his girlfriend that Tracy has appeared online.

Kennedy and Tracy will get married on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Find out how they got to know each other here

“A young man gets to know a beautiful virgin at a wedding and is struck by love, they become friends, and a beautiful relationship arises that arises from love and mutual respect. Halfway through a flight from a close friend’s wedding in Calabar, Nigeria, he suggests to his queen, in the presence of other close friends with the support of the pilot and cabin crew on board … love, brewed in a real African pot! “

Kennedy Osei is the son of the Ghanaian business mogul Dr. Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and currently General Manager of Despite Media.

Here is the video;