Dr. Kwame Acquires Mercedes-AMG G63 Worth $ 602,045 Despite New Limited “Star Trooper”

The Ghanaian business mogul Dr. Nevertheless, Osei Kwame has acquired one of only 20 newly manufactured Mansory and Philipp Pleins “Star Trooper” Mercedes-AMG G63 – Exclusive 20th Anniversary Edition.

_

Only a very limited number of people will be able to enjoy this unique car called “STAR TROOPER”. The premium off-road vehicle is strictly limited to a run of only 20 exclusive cars and the price for the public starts at 550,000 euros.

See also: Shatta Bandle shares photos of his father; Says: “My gracious father”. Look at her

In this exclusive edition for the 20th anniversary, Mansory, together with Philipp Plein, is selecting a really outstanding package of components for the Mercedes-AMG G 63 from its tuning program.

The premium off-road vehicle comes on the stage in a strictly limited edition of 20 models at a unique time. The price to the public starts at $ 602,045.