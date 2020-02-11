Dr. Ashok Kumar Walia (Cong) Election result 2020 Live updates: counting votes starts

Live election results from Dr. Ashok Kumar Walia (डॉ. अशोक कुमार वालिया) of the Indian National Congress (INC) at the seat of Krishna Nagar at the Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha 2020 elections in Delhi. Check if Dr. Ashok Kumar Walia has won or lost, is in the lead or is behind.

(Live status indicates real-time status and may not match the detailed figures below, which may be slightly delayed)

Detailed results

Dr. Ashok Kumar Walia is a candidate of the Indian National Congress from the electoral district of Krishna Nagar at the Delhi elections in 2020. His appeal according to the election statement submitted to the election committee is: Doctor. Dr. education qualifications Ashok Kumar Walia are: Graduate Professional and is 71 years old.

His total declared capacity is Rs. 34.2 crore comprising Rs. 13 crore in movable assets and Rs. 21.2 crore as real estate. His total declared income is Rs. 2.5 crore of which Rs. 2.5 crore is own income. Dr. Ashok Kumar Walia’s has total obligations of Rs. 22.8 lakh.

This INC candidate mentioned 0 criminal cases that were registered against him in the election statement.

Candidates participating in the 2020 elections in Delhi are from Krishna Nagar: Dr. Dr. Anil Goyal (BJP), Ashok Kumar Walia (INC), SK Bagga (AAP), Manjeet Singh (BSP), Charanjeet (AAPP), Munish Bagga (RRP), Suresh Kumar (BRP), Anil Kumar Bajpai (BJP).

Follow the live update tables to view the status of Dr. live election results. Ashok Kumar Walia (INC) known in the 2020 Krishna Nagar elections.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

.