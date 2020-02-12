Dozens of warrants have been unsealed in the Rodney Brown investigation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA. (WFXR) – Dozens of warrants have recently been unsealed in the murder investigation against Franklin County-based Rodney Brown.

The 57 search warrants displayed by WFXRtv.com shed light on the investigation into Rodney Brown’s murder and the subsequent search for his accused murderer Michael Brown.

Search warrants were served on various companies that Michael Brown is known to do business with, including Apple, AT&T, Verizon, Straight Talk Wireless, Google, and several banks. Search warrants were also carried out on devices found during the murder investigation in Rodney Brown’s house, as well as on a motorhome that Michael Brown believed to have fled to Roanoke.

Devices found during the investigation include four phones, a Blackberry tablet, a Garmin Watch, an Acer tablet, an iPad, an Amazon Fire tablet, an external hard drive, 25 SD cards, 9 flash drives, and a computer in the camper. A search on this computer found more than two dozen phone numbers that Michael Brown reportedly used, as well as multiple email addresses and user accounts on social networks, including Facebook and SnapChat. Information from Michael Brown’s online activities and phone calls could help authorities track movements and activities, the arrest warrants said.

One of the search warrants revealed that on November 8, 2019, Rodney Brown “pulled a substantial amount of money from (SunTrust Bank) and the victim is likely to have cash at home or at home. “

“Her affinity knows from training and experience that money is a well-known motive for murder and that information from the victims’ banking activity is obvious and will promote the investigation,” the arrest warrant said.

Michael Brown was arrested on November 27, 2019 at his mother’s home in Franklin County, where Rodney Brown was murdered on November 9, 2019.

LAST STORIES:

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.