Dozens of violent offenders arrested during operation Triple Beam in Miami-Dade County, the authorities say

GARDENS OF MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office celebrated Tuesday a major failure that resulted in dozens of perpetrators and wiped them off our streets.

It all stems from an operation that was initiated before Super Bowl LIV entered the city, called Operation Triple Beam, an effort by multiple agencies involving the Miami Gardens Police Department to make the streets of Miami-Dade County safer.

The operation resulted in 150 arrests and dozens of seized weapons.

“Far, far too many lives have been lost due to gun violence,” Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said.

In an attempt to curb rifle violence, numerous weapons were seized during Operation Triple Beam, which took place throughout January and aimed at neighborhoods in Miami Gardens and northern Miami-Dade County.

“The purpose of this operation was to reach dangerous fleeing individuals, gang members and their employees with excellent arrest warrants, especially those involved in violent crimes,” said Fernandez Rundle.

The operation was an effort by multiple agencies led by the US Marshals Service, the Miami Gardens and Miami-Dade Police Department, along with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, to name just a few.

The operation resulted in 150 arrests, along with the seizure of 45 firearms, more than 6 kilos of drugs and nearly $ 40,000 in cash used as evidence.

“We save lives – that is our ultimate goal, to ensure that we save lives and keep people out of it,” said Delma Noel-Pratt, chief of police at Miami Gardens.

The arrests were all from a combination of sweeps and undercover surveillance. The seized weapons are now being tested to see if they have been stolen or used in crimes.

