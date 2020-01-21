Dozens of people were arrested while riding the bike up and the gun down

MIAMI – Dozens of people were arrested on Monday during the annual and illegal “Wheels Up, Guns Down” trip in South Florida.

The Broward Sheriff’s office confiscated 34 vehicles while the Miami Dade police confiscated 36.

“The police – they were ready, I think for Monday. Because Monday was the craziest day, ”said a man who went to a tow station on Tuesday to get his ATV.

The man, who was only identified as Eddie, tried to get his ATV back in Downtown Towing on Northwest 20th Street in the Allapattah neighborhood of Miami.

He said he had his friend borrow it for the ride, but his friend was arrested and the police took the ATV.

“Kind of shit, you know, but I think it’s what it is. Now I know I shouldn’t borrow it next time, ”he said.

Large groups of motorcyclists, dirt bikers and ATV riders conquered the streets of South Florida for the annual event.

From Sky 10 you could see them popping wheelies, sealing people off and boxing in some drivers.

Some were even injured.

“It’s dangerous, but I mean we don’t just run red lights and all that stuff. We make sure we stay safe in traffic,” Eddie told Local 10 News.

Eddie admits that he took part in the unauthorized ride on Saturday.

“Do you know that driving ATVs on the public road is illegal?” Asked Madeleine Wright, a reporter for Local 10 News.

“Yes, I kind of know that,” he said. “I don’t know. I think it’s a lifestyle.”

The authorities said some drivers had left their vehicles before the officials could reach them.

A Florida Highway Patrol soldier tried to block some of the drivers in a video from Sky 10 shows.

“I understand why the cops don’t like it because there are people who take the sidewalks and do some crazy things, but I’m not saying it’s like we’re angels too,” said Eddie.

Employees said many of the vehicles that were confiscated during the ride were stolen, some from as far away as Detroit.

For this reason, the police have five days to check the vehicles, write down the chassis number and determine the owners.

