Dozens of people in eastern Oregon were rescued from the flood

National World

Over 50 people have been rescued from flooded areas in eastern Oregon since Thursday, the authorities said.

Significant flooding has occurred in parts of Umatilla County since Thursday, leaving many residents trapped in their homes or vehicles.

Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said the flooding has increased rapidly, washed out bridges and roads, and made access more difficult for residents and emergency workers.

On Friday, Governor Kate Brown in Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties declared a state of emergency due to severe flood conditions.

“We had two rainy days,” said Kevin Jeffries, a spokesman for the Umatilla County Joint Information Center. “It usually snows this time of year.”

The rain caused a massive meltdown of snow in the mountains, leading to “fairly wild flooding,” added Jeffries.

Several helicopter teams rescued dozens of residents and are still looking for flood victims on Saturday.

No deaths or major injuries were reported until Saturday.