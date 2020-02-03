Dozens of Koala’s death after logging on the Australian plantation

The Victoria Environmental Service said the state curator was investigating a “very disturbing incident” on a bluegum plantation near the coastal city of Portland, resulting in the deaths of dozens of koalas.



Sydney, Australia: Dozens of koalas have been euthanized and another 80 are being treated for injuries and starvation after their habitat was cut down, triggering an investigation by the Australian government on Monday.

The Victoria Environmental Service said the state curator was investigating a “very disturbing incident” on a bluegum plantation near the coastal city of Portland, resulting in the deaths of dozens of koalas.

“If it turns out that this is due to intentional human action, we expect the conservation regulator to act quickly against those responsible,” the department said. Those in charge may face heavy fines under laws designed to protect Australia’s native flora and fauna.

The environment department said about 80 koalas had been removed from the plantation site for medical treatment last weekend, while others had to be dropped off.

“Nature welfare assessment and triage will continue with qualified caregivers and vets,” the department said in a statement.

“Plans are made to move remaining animals elsewhere if they are good enough to be moved.” Friends of the Earth said the plantation was captured in December in a so-called “massacre” in which hundreds of koalas were killed or injured.

The nature conservation group said the magnitude of the incident came to light when local residents witnessed dead koalas stacked in piles in recent days.

The deaths come after devastating forest fires have destroyed large parts of the koala habitat in southeastern Australia and killed thousands of animals, which are listed as “vulnerable” to extinction.

The Australian Forest Products Association said a forestry contractor harvested the land in November in accordance with strict rules for the protection of wildlife before the remaining trees were later flattened after the contractor left.

“It is as yet unclear who has thrown down the trees with the koalas that apparently were still there, but it is absolutely certain that this was not a plantation or a forestry company,” CEO Ross Hampton told nine newspapers.

“We support everyone who calls for the full force of the law to be applied to the perpetrator.” The forestry lobby group has undertaken to conduct its own investigation into the incident.

