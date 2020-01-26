Dozens of cyclists take part in the memorial bike tour for murdered group leaders

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Almost 200 cyclists took part in a so-called quiet ride to honor the memory of a friend.

The group went on tough bike rides when they remembered 51-year-old Clifton Cargill, leader of the Dutty Ridas cycling group.

Many members are still in shock after Cargill’s sudden and mysterious death exactly three weeks ago.

“We just want to honor him for everything he has done for the cycling community,” said Kofi Cathcart.

The memorial tour started at Miami Bicycles and Repair in North Miami Beach and ended in South Beach.

“All around a good guy, rough on the edges, but a really good guy,” added Michael Butler.

The group met every Sunday for their weekly ride at the NMB bike shop, and Cargill was shot on the morning of January 5.

Local 10 News received a surveillance video showing Cargill driving into the side street of the bike shop this morning. Minutes later, the police arrived at the scene and Cargill was pronounced dead.

Police hope a new surveillance video will help find a shooter in a deadly ambush by a local cyclist

“It was extremely tragic and terrible,” said Carmen Feinberg.

Cargill left three children, including daughter Kaidian Boubacar, who was moved by the voter turnout to honor her father.

“I just need justice,” she said. “I had to leave my father’s body in a cemetery. Nothing can prepare you for it.”

