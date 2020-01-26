National-World

US equity futures fell sharply on Sunday evening as fears over the coronavirus increased.

Dow futures fell 300 points and lost about 200 points for the last time. Futures on the S&P 500 fell approximately 0.8% and futures on the Nasdaq fell approximately 1.1%.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 was down 1.7% for the last time. It is the only major Asian stock market open on Monday due to the Lunar New Year.

Eighty people were killed by the coronavirus, according to Chinese health authorities. There are also more than 2,700 confirmed cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday that it has confirmed a fifth case of the virus in the United States. In the United States, all people with confirmed cases of coronavirus have recently traveled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic.

Four cases of the disease have been confirmed in Japan. The last case is a man in his forties who came from Wuhan and arrived in Japan on January 22.

The Dow Jones closed 0.6% lower on Friday, its worst day of the year. Also on Friday, the S&P 500 had its worst day since early October, while the Nasdaq had its lowest closing since early December.

– Anneken Tappe, Faith Karimi and Eliott C. McLaughlin of CNN contributed to this report.