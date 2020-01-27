US equity futures fell sharply on Monday as concerns grew over the spread of a deadly coronavirus.

Futures on Dow fell 500 points, or 1.6%. The S&P 500 futures contract was down approximately 1.6% and the Nasdaq futures contract was down approximately 2.1%.

Eighty people were killed by the coronavirus, according to Chinese health authorities. There are more than 2,700 confirmed cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a fifth case of the virus in the United States on Sunday. Each of the infected recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the epidemic.

Four cases of the disease have been confirmed in Japan. The last case is a man in his forties who came from Wuhan and arrived in Japan on January 22.

“As the human cost continues to rise, investors are increasingly concerned about the potential economic consequences of the disease,” said analysts at the Dutch bank Rabobank.

Investors piled on safe haven assets, such as gold, which gained 0.9% to trade near $ 1,585 per ounce.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell more than 3%. Futures for Brent crude oil, the world benchmark, were trading at $ 58.73 per barrel. US oil futures fell $ 52.41 a barrel.

Goldman Sachs analysts said last week that the planned drop in travel to the region could push down the price of kerosene, hurting crude oil.

Boeing shares fell more than 2% in premarket trade after a passenger plane crashed Monday in the eastern district of Deh Yak, in Ghazni province, Afghanistan. A government official cited “technical reasons” for the accident. Boeing is the most weighted Dow component and has an inordinate influence on the index.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 ended with a loss of 2%. It was the only major East Asian stock market open on Monday due to the Lunar New Year. The main European markets recorded losses of around 2%, with the luxury goods brands and travel stocks being particularly affected.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at Oanda, said any decision made today could be “exaggerated” due to market closings in Asia. But he warned that the virus “will of course weigh like a shadow on the financial markets this week”.

Halley also said asset markets were “inflated” following the recent US-China trade deal and a multitude of central bank rate cuts last year. He said an unexpected growth shock could make the markets “particularly vulnerable to a potentially strong downward correction”.

The Dow Jones closed 0.6% lower on Friday – its worst day of the year. Also on Friday, the S&P 500 had its worst day since early October, while the Nasdaq had its lowest closing since early December.

– Anneken Tappe, Faith Karimi, Ehsan Popalzai and Eliott C. McLaughlin of CNN contributed to this report.