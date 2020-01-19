Downtown Miami, South Beach Venues Prepare For Super Bowl 54 - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI (WSVN) – Downtown Miami and Miami Beach are already focusing on the football pitch as South Florida prepares for Super Bowl 54.

Crews rolled out the green carpet for Super Bowl Live on Saturday, a one-week free entertainment center for soccer fans of all ages.

“I think it’s great that the Super Bowl is back,” said a passerby on Ocean Drive in South Beach.

Miami is hosting the big game on February 2 for the eleventh time. From a new and improved Hard Rock stadium to the redesign of Bayfront Park and Miami Beach, it’s clear that the biggest game of 2020 is only a few weeks away.

“Really so much more than just the game. There is an entire week of activities taking place across the community, ”said Ray Martinez of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee.

From January 25th, Super Bowl Live in Bayfront Park awaits you with a variety of entertainment, including free concerts and shows, and a wide range of food and drinks.

FOX will call part of South Beach’s legendary home for the game weekend. The Super Bowl will take center stage in Lummus Park.

There will be some big stars in town, and we’re not just talking about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for the halftime show. Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled and Cardi B are among the acts to be performed at various events.

“There is so much to see and enjoy, and there will be plenty of activities,” said Martinez. “What better place than Miami?”

“Yes, it’s a great opportunity to hear great music, watch great football and be here in this beautiful place,” said the South Beach passerby.

Bayfront Park celebrations begin next Saturday.

The Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers are trying to punch their Super Bowl tickets in the National Football Conference Championship game. Reporting begins on Sunday at 6 p.m., right here at 7 p.m.

