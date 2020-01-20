Douvan could go straight to the Cheltenham Festival - Patrick Mullins

Connections of Douvan remains confident of bringing the classy two-miler for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase to the Cheltenham Festival.

The 10-year-old suffered a setback after triumphantly returning after 569 days on the edge of the Clonmel Oil Chase in November. That meant he couldn’t walk in Leopardstown over Christmas.

He seems to be on the mend and coach Willie Mullins will step up his work.

“It is possible that he will go straight to Cheltenham. He would not run before that,” said Patrick Mullins, his father’s assistant.

“If he makes Cheltenham great, we’ll look for Cheltenham when he doesn’t.

“We take it with us week after week. He’s obviously very fragile, but he signed up in Cheltenham and the plan is to take him to Cheltenham.

“He’s here in the yard, he was ridden out, so we’re only slowly increasing it. We have a little bit of time at the moment. We don’t have to push any buttons yet. It’s that far, so.” Good.”

Saldier also missed Leopardstown’s Christmas reunion, but he managed to get Unibet Champion Hurdle into Cheltenham.

When he won the Morgiana Hurdle in Punchestown in November, he made an honor claim after having strayed from the track a year earlier after falling in Naas.

Mullins added: “He is riding away and we hope to go straight to Cheltenham with him.

“It is not ideal, but it has to be that way. Right now it is going straight to the champion hurdle.”

If you haven’t already, look forward to our Irish Mirror Sport and Irish Mirror GAA Facebook pages and follow us on Twitter.

Here you can see our Facebook main page.

Our Irish Mirror Sports page – where you can find all your Irish and British sports news – can be found here.

You can also visit our Irish Mirror GAA Sports page.

Irish Mirror’s Twitter account is @IrishMirror, while our sports account is @MirrorSportIE.

You can find our Instagram account here.