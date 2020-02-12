Doughty College Notebook: Former Virginia Tech Football Assistant Stinespring Takes Job in Delaware | University

Bryan Stinespring, former Virginia Tech football assistant, is sporting a new look these days, not just because he lost 29 pounds.

Stinespring, most recently assistant coach at Old Dominion after working for James Madison and Maryland, has joined the staff of Delaware head coach Danny Rocco.

Stinespring will be the assistant head coach and game coordinator under Rocco, a rival at various points in their careers.

Rocco trained the defense at Virginia while Stinespring was on the Tech offensive staff. Later, Stinespring was later assistant coach with James Madison while Rocco was head coach with CAA rival Richmond.

Rocco, Liberty’s head coach from 2006 to 2011, did not experience a losing season in 14 seasons as a head coach until Delaware reached 5-7 in 2019. His head coach assistant was Bill Cubit, a former offensive coordinator from Missouri, Stanford and Illinois.

Cubit, 66, retired after the 2019 season, creating an opening for Stinespring, who was not retained by new Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne, previously assistant to Penn State.

“You have to go all the way back,” said Rocco Wednesday. “When I was at UVa in particular, Bryan was a guy I knew. I recruited southwest Virginia for several years. You would be on the road and meet guys from Virginia Tech and it has always been a pretty interesting dynamic.

“I always felt that (Stinespring) was very respectful of the rivalry and the work we do. They’ve always been very well trained there, and they certainly are today, not that Bryan led it all, but he was certainly connected to it all. “

Stinespring worked at Tech for 26 years, including 12 seasons as an offensive coordinator, the majority of them for teams that were in the top 25 for rushing or scoring.

Rocco and his staff have largely recruited in the Mid-Atlantic since accepting the position in Delaware, and Stinespring, a product of Clifton Forge, has many recruiting contacts in Virginia that weight loss could make more accessible. .

“I think he started putting it back on,” said Rocco.

According to several media sources, including the Los Angeles Times, Southern Cal should hire Vic So’oto, who has led the defense line at Virginia for the past four seasons, to be part of the defensive staff working under new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.

Former Virginia assistant coach and quarterback coach Chip West has joined Syracuse staff. … Brennan Marion, the offensive coordinator at William and Mary last season, joined the Hawaii coaching staff.

More than two months have passed since Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown entered the transfer portal, but there has been little movement on this front. Meanwhile, Notre Dame backup quarterback Phil Jurkovec signed up for British Columbia.

Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver reports that offensive and defensive lineman Silas Fitzgerald has accepted a passing offer from Norfolk State, where his older brother Jonah signed up for the second semester after his transfer from the Old Dominion, where he was. a backup QB.

Delaware confirmed last Wednesday on Twitter that reserve offensive lineman Ben Trent of Jefferson Forest High School is heading to Delaware as a graduate transfer.

Two years after nine CCA men’s basketball teams received offers to play the NCAA tournament, some bracket experts are currently predicting that only four offers will be awarded at the conference. The CCA has ranked several sites as the fifth strongest conference behind Big Ten, Big East, Big 12 and SEC.

“Right after talking to some members of the league office, I don’t think we’ve done enough outside of the league (matches), especially apart from the first three (Florida State, Louisville and Duke)”, said Notre Dame coach Mike Brey. said Tuesday after a 52-49 loss to Virginia.

“I don’t know if any of us have done enough. The Big Ten has done it, and that’s why they’re running with it right now. There’s one thing we don’t know and that’s calculating 20 league games. We didn’t win tonight but we have other shots. What about NIT kinship. Can we do that? “

UVA lacrosse player Conner Shellenberger, ranked the nation’s # 1 rookie in the current freshman class, is in the process of redshirting. Rather than spending a year in midfield, Shellenberger, a graduate of St. Anne’s-Belfield in Charlottesville, wanted to stay on the attack, where places are expected to open in 2021.

