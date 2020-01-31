Double techniques help uncover malicious image editing

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

It is relatively easy to clone parts of an image using photo editing software to remove objects and backgrounds, or even duplicate objects. A skilled digital artist can do this almost seamlessly. Such malicious artists can use cloning tools and to falsify and falsify images, and recognizing such distortions of the originals can be difficult even for those skilled in the art.

Now published work in the International magazine for forensic software development shows how two different analysis techniques – ad hoc and scale-invariant feature transformation (SIFT) – can work together in a hybrid system to analyze and uncover an image where such cloning techniques have been used for illegal purposes. Ashish Kumar Chakraverti from the IKG-Punjab Technical University in Jalandhar and Vijay Dhir from the M.K. A group of institutes in Amritsar, Punjab, India, provides details in the latest issue of the magazine.

The approach involves a preprocessing step in which the image of interest is adjusted in terms of contrast and color and other factors to create a version of the image that is easier to analyze. The hybrid analysis technique then works its way through the image to reveal faulty areas of the image. The team successfully tested its hybrid approach in the CoMoFoD image database. They had fewer false positives and negatives than state-of-the-art detection programs, which is a good sign of their use in the fight against crime associated with such image manipulation.

Detect fake parts of photos faster and more accurately

Ashish Kumar Chakraverti et al. A hybrid approach to find cloned objects in copy-forged images. International magazine for forensic software development (2020). DOI: 10.1504 / IJFSE.2019.104705

Attack on the clones: double techniques help to reveal malicious image editing (2020, January 31)

