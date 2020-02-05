Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler bundle is heading west

Although Double Dragon is a household name for anyone in America who grew up playing arcades after school, the same cannot be said for the Kunio-kun series of fighters. Although both series are considered classics in Japan, only a handful of Kunio-kun games have appeared abroad, the most recent being the spin-off River City Girls developed by the West. Arc System Works has decided it is time for the West to catch up with both series, and has revealed that the huge Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle collection is coming to the West this month on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The huge collection is a celebration of Double Dragon and Kunio-kun, a few long-running beat-em-up games that share quite a few characters and DNA. The collection includes every old-school entry in both series, with seven games previously available in America. However, the other 11 games in the collection are classic Kunio-kun Family Computer Disk System games that are located for the first time with this release. The collection also includes 55 in-game missions that reward you with a variety of in-game nicknames and avatars, as well as general brag.

The complete list of included games is as follows:

Double Dragon series

Double Dragon (1987)

Double Dragon II: The Revenge (1988)

Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones (1990)

Kunio-kun series

Renegade (1986)

Super Dodge Ball (1988)

River City Ransom (1989)

Crash the Boys Street Challenge (1992)

Kunio-kun series (only published in Japan, first located in NA)

Nekketsu Renegade Kunio-kun

Nekketsu High School Dodgeball Club

Downtown Nekketsu story

Nekketsu High School Dodgeball Club – Soccer Story

Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!

Downtown Special Kunio-kun’s Drama from the historical period!

Go-Go! Nekketsu Hockey Club Slip-and-Slide Madness

Surprise! Nekketsu new records! The distant gold medal

Nekketsu Fighting Legend

Nekketsu Soccer League from Kunio-kun

Nekketsu! Street Basketball All-Out Dunk Heroes

Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler bundle will be released on the Nintendo Switch on February 20 via the eShop.

