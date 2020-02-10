Dossier says that Omar Abdullah has booked under PSA because he can get people to vote, refers to Mehbooba Mufti as ‘Daddy’s Girl’

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir governments have cited the ability of the national conference omar Abdullah to “convince voters to vote in large numbers” as one of the reasons for appealing to the strict Public Safety Act (PSA) against the former prime minister.

“The ability of the subject to influence people for whatever reason can be measured by the fact that he was able to convince his voters to vote in large numbers, even during the peak of militancy and boycotts of polls, “the police said.

The file also referred to PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti as “Daddy’s girl” and “Kota Rani”, accusing the former CM of making anti-national statements and providing support to organizations such as Jamaat-e-Islamia , which is prohibited under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“(The) subject is recognized as a hot-tempered and cunning person, known for dangerous and insidious machinations…. She promotes separatism, as confirmed by various confidential reports submitted by (intelligence) agencies … The subject is designated by the masses by its dangerous and insidious machinations and overwhelming profile and nature as “Daddy’s girl” and “Kota Rani” on the profile of a medieval queen of Kashmir, who came to power on the basis of intrigues, ranging from poisoning her opponents to ponyardings (sic), “said the document with reference to Mufti.

Three chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir – leaders of the Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah national conference, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti – have been in custody since August 5 last year when the Narendra Modi government scraped the provisions of Article 370 and the state in J&K and Ladakh union split territories.

While Farooq Abdullah, a five-time senior minister and currently a member of the Lok Sabha, was booked under PSA last September, Omar and Mehbooba were booked under strict law on the night of February 6 this year, barely a few hours before their preventive detention end.

The grounds for detention against Omar Abdullah, J&K Chief Minister of 2009-14, state that on the eve of reorganization of the state he had made efforts to provoke general masses against the dilution of Articles 370 and 35-A.

The grounds also mention his comments on social networking sites to incite ordinary people to the decisions on Articles 370 and 35-A that could disrupt public order.

However, the police did not mention any of the social media posts in the file nor in the order of his detention.

“For the people of Kashmir, we don’t know what to expect ……. stay safe and above all, keep calm,” were the last few tweets from Omar before being taken to Hari Nivas for preventive detention.

We do not know what awaits us for the people of Kashmir, but I am convinced that what Allah Almighty has ever planned is always better, we may not see it now, but we must never doubt its ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe and above all STAY CALM.

– Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) 4 August 2019

Violence only plays into the hands of those who do not have the best interest of the state in mind. This was not the J&K of India, but I am not quite ready to give up hope. Let calm heads prevail. God be with you all.

– Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) 4 August 2019

Since August 5 last year, there are restrictions on communication links. These were then relaxed. Internet is functional in a few places via leased lines. Mobile internet has been made functional, but at a speed of 2G with special instructions that it would not be used to access social media sites.

According to the rules, preventive detention can only be extended to six months if an advisory board, which is composed two weeks before the completion of the 180-day period, recommends.

Mehbooba was beaten with the PSA for its comments, including the challenging accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India, in case Article 370 was abolished.

The statements of the former Chief Minister, whose party PDP was ally to the BJP until June 2018, about security forces killing militants were also part of the PSA file against it.

Ironically, the PSA was established in 1978 by Farooq Abdullah’s father and Omar Abdullah’s grandfather, Sheikh Abdullah, to fight timber traders in the state, as they would easily get away with minimal detention today.

Sheikh Abdullah brought the law as a deterrent to wood smugglers, because it provided for a prison sentence of up to two years without trial. However, this law came in handy for police and security forces in the early 1990s when militancy broke out in the state.

After the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, enforced the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in the state in 1990, authorities used the PSA to detain people.

The law was amended in 2012 and some of the stricter provisions were relaxed. After the change, the period until a first offender or person without trial can be detained was shortened from two years to three months.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.