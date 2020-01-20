Dorinda Medley from RHONY receives message from dead husband Richard during psychic reading

Dorinda Medley was not prepared for what she heard during a psychic reading with Matt Fraser.

Bravo’s Real housewife from New York recently met E’s “Meet the Frasers” star! in the famous Berkshires home of the former Blue Stone Manor. The spectacular 18-hectare estate was actually a wedding gift from her late husband, Dr. Richard H. Medley, whose mind Matt tried to read.

Dorinda walked to the back garden and asked Matt if he needed anything: water, tissues. He politely refused, but advised to bring some of the latter.

“A few emotional things will pop up, so I want you to be prepared,” he began. “The first thing to tell you is that before I got here, your husband died and your husband was here. Because he is as strong as I make contact, and what I like about this man is his personality. Because when I make contact with him first, he is so energetic to make contact with you and talk to you today, and he tells me what I am connecting, that the first thing he wants me to do is actually ask me to hold your hand. “

Matt took her hand and explained to Dorinda that Richard wanted her to know she didn’t have to “constantly look for him” and that he loved her and was extremely proud of her.

“He says,” You were not just my wife; you were my best friend, “Matt continued. “And as much as you say that you go further and that it is difficult for you to move on and you feel that you want to open the next chapter, he tells me that there is still a piece of your heart that connected with him every day. “

Dorinda reached for a tissue as the tears began to flow over her face.

“He says,” You are loud and strong on the outside, “but on the inside he tells me that you have always been very, very sensitive,” Matt continued. “And that sensitivity runs right through you. You are like a rough, tough whipped cream when I make contact with him. He tells me that it is difficult for you to be emotional.”

“I was not allowed after his death because it was such a mess,” Dorinda interrupted. “My daughter needed me, and I had to take care of many adult things that I – frankly, because I was married to him – didn’t have to take care of because he took care of them.”

Matt’s eyes lit up as he changed the subject to let Dorinda know that “on the other hand, [from Richard] like the mayor.” Smiling, Dorinda said, “That’s Richard.”

“He knew everyone!” Matt said with joy, as Dorinda confirmed, “He loved people.”

Matt changed the subject once more and wondered if there was anyone named Gerry who had succeeded. “Do you know Gerry?” he asked. “Who the hell is that?”

Dorinda smiled from ear to ear and revealed that Richard was the “best friend”, Geraldine Ferraro, who died about a year earlier than Richard. He was the politician’s speech writer.

“He just said to me,” Can you believe Gerry is here? Gerry is here! “Matt said to Dorinda. “He’s like,” Look at it! Gerry is here with me! “

“He asked me to give you a hug from him,” he added, and asked Dorinda if he could. She stood up and leaned in for a hug and told the medium that his lecture was “wonderful.”

“Meet the Frasers” is broadcast on Monday at 10 p.m. a!

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Best Hollywood reunions ever

Instagram

There was a Cheetah Girls Reunion at the LA Women’s March