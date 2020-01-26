The clock of the day of final judgment on Thursday was reduced to 100 seconds until midnight, symbolizing the highest level of danger to humanity since its creation in 1947, as the threat posed by climate change and a growing nuclear race were approaching.

The level of danger was exacerbated by information warfare and disruptive technologies ranging from fake videos and audio to the militarization of space and the development of hypersonic weapons.

“Now we are expressing how close the world of catastrophe is in seconds, not hours, not even minutes,” said Rachel Bronson, president of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, announcing the change.

The decision on the clock is made by expert panels, including 13 Nobel prizes.

It was originally set to seven minutes to midnight, and the worst thing before, two minutes to midnight, took place between 2018 and 2019, as well as in 1953. The furthest it has been is 17 minutes, after the end of the Cold War in 1991

On the nuclear front, the arms control limits that helped prevent a catastrophe over the past half century are being dismantled and could disappear by next year, said subject matter expert Sharon Squassoni.

This includes the disappearance in 2019 of the Intermediate Rank Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), with the United States and Russia entering a new competition to deploy weapons once banned. The United States has suggested that it will not extend New START, a arms reduction treaty signed in 2010.

“This year you could see not only the complete collapse of the nuclear agreement with Iran,” added Squassoni, with Tehran driving its enrichment efforts.

And despite the initial hopes that the unorthodox approach of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to North Korea could produce results, there was no real progress, said Squassoni, and Pyongyang promised to move forward with a new weapon strategic

On climate, two major UN summits did not reach the required action to limit long-term warming to the objectives set by the Paris Agreement that scientists say is necessary to avoid a catastrophe.

The effects were already evident in the heat waves and record floods that India faced in 2019, and the forest fires that extended from the Arctic to Australia.

“If humanity pushes the weather into the opposite of an ice age,” said Sivan Kartha, a scientist at the Stockholm Environmental Institute, “we have no reason to trust that this world will remain hospitable to human civilization.”

However, experts were encouraged to increase climate activism led by a youth movement that is driving some governments into action.

Misinformation campaigns and fake news catalyzed by deep fake videos are powerful threats to social cohesion, while the emergence of AI weapons such as drones that attack targets without human supervision create new uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Russia has announced a new hypersonic glide missile and the United States is testing its own weapons that severely limit the response times of the target nations.

The space, which for a long time was a space for international cooperation, is also increasingly militarized with multiple countries that test laser and projectile anti-satellite weapons and the United States creates a new military branch, the Space Force.

“We ask world leaders to join us in 2020 as we work to get humanity out of the limit,” said Mary Robinson, president of the leadership group The Elders and former president of Ireland.

“Now is the time to unite, unite and act.”

