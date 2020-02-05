‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2 adds Abigail Shapiro as the Chief’s daughter

Actress Abigail Shapiro was cast as The Chief’s daughter, Dorothy Spinner, in the second season of Doom Patrol.

At the end of the season a Doom Patrol final, viewers were introduced to The Cheif’s daughter, Dorothy Spinner, although her face was not seen. Now TVLine has learned that actress Abigail Shapiro has been cast as the 11-year-old Dorothy Spinner in a recurring role on the upcoming second season of Doom Patrol.

In the comics, Dorothy Spinner with the ability to bring imaginary creatures to life. The official description for Dorothy’s version of Doom Patrol is as follows:

“Niles loves her very much and has made a great sacrifice to protect her and the world against her special skills. Now that she is no longer hidden, Niles will make even more effort to protect her. “

The second season of Doom Patrol will be available on DC Universe and the upcoming streaming service HBO Max from WarnerMedia. A premiere date for Doom Patrol season 2 has not been announced yet.

Here is the official summary for the first season of Doom Patrol:

DOOM PATROL is a new show from one of DC’s most beloved group of emitted Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The members of the Doom Patrol each suffered terrible accidents that gave them superhuman powers – but they also left scars and deformed. Traumatized and trampled, the team found a goal through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the strangest phenomena that exist – and to protect the earth from what they find. Partly support group, partly Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super powerful freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with it. DOOM PATROL returns after the events of TITANS and will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by anyone but Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their life will never be the same.

Doom Patrol plays Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Doom Patrol season one is now available at DC Universe.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

