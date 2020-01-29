Hugo Martin, id Software’s creative director, recently confirmed to a Facebook fan that DOOM Eternal will have no in-game store or microtransactions. Martin explained that the upcoming ripper-and-tearer is a complete game – fans have to drop $ 60 to get it at launch. So you shouldn’t have to reckon with content that is hidden behind additional purchases. This contradicts the industry-standard trend that publishers charge for a game and then put additional items such as weapons, characters and cosmetics behind smaller profit walls.

Eternal is a $ 60 game, not a free game or mobile game. We offer (you) a comprehensive, no-store experience as you would expect.

This does not mean that DOOM Eternal has no unlockable cosmetics. Different skins are available to the player, but they are earned by simply playing and collecting XP.

Given the rapid costs of game development, the prolongation of development cycles (DOOM Eternal itself has only delayed Switch) and the incredible financial success of games like Fortnite, many developers have turned to additional sources of income such as DLC, micro transactions and loot boxes. With an ongoing ethical debate about such methods, the minds behind DOOM Eternal join the many developers who choose to forego these processes altogether.

