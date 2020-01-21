Doom Eternal developers explain the switchover delay for a reason

We haven’t heard much about the Doom Eternal switch port since the delay, other than the information that the port is being operated by Panic Button. After a new interview with Marty Stratton from id Software, we now know what the developers are doing with the extension. Stratton said the following:

It appears a little later than the game on current consoles and PCs, and that’s really just because we want to end the game on these platforms and then give Panic Button – our partner – the time they need to really implement these improvements in the switch version. It won’t be a big delay, but we haven’t announced the start time frame yet, but they’re fantastic partners. You are masters of this platform. We are very uncompromising when it comes to getting it on switch, and Panic Button is really on a great way.

You can watch the full interview with Stratton, which contains more general details about Doom Eternal:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LvcpFbr-uLM [/ embed]

Because Doom Eternal for Switch is ported by Panic Button, the developers who created Doom 2016’s outstanding switch port, they can take the time they need. You have a proven track record.

[Source / via]