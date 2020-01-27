New Delhi: “You don’t see the boardroom problems that affect the airline’s performance,” civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday about differences between IndiGo promoters, which is the country’s largest airline. .

His comments came during an information session on the divestment of Air India in response to a question about whether feelings could be affected, since the sale is also happening at a time when there is a possibility that a promoter will leave IndiGo.

“I don’t see any difficulties …”, said the Minister of State of Civil Aviation about the possible impact of the IndiGo problem on the sale of Air India shares.

The government issued a Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) on Monday for the sale of 100% of the shares in Air India.

The differences between co-founders and co-promoters, Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, came to light in July 2019 after Gangwal sought the intervention of the Sebi market regulator to address alleged corporate governance failures in the company. Following the dispute, the arbitration procedures are also being carried out abroad between the two promoters.

“IndiGo is an internal matter. They will solve it … it is the largest national airline, it has 300 planes in order, there are no problems in the boardroom that affect the performance of the airline,” said the minister.

In response to the consultation, the Secretary of Civil Aviation, Pradeeh Singh Kharola, said that the impact of IndiGo is something totally internal.

“If you see, this has been going on for so many months … IndiGo’s performance has not been affected. It is purely an internal matter and they are handling it,” he said.

In the context of the dispute between the promoters, InterGlobe Aviation will convene a shareholders meeting on January 29, at the request of Gangwal, to eliminate several provisions in a key company document.

The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) will discuss the elimination of several articles related to the transfer and acquisition of the company’s shares, including ‘Right of first rejection’ and ‘Label right’, in the Articles of Association (AoA) of the company.

In November 2019, the CEO of IndiGo, Ronojoy Dutta, said in November 2019 that there was a “zero impact” on the airline at this time, since they are on the same page about the strategic direction of the airline, commenting on the differences between promoters.

On Monday, IndiGo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, reported a sharp jump in after-tax profits at Rs 496 crore in the three months ended December 2019.

In the period of the previous year, it was Rs 185.2 crore.

The shares of the company closed marginally downwards to 1,492.85 rupees in the BSE.

