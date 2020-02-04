“Don’t pretend, join BJP”: Karti Chidambaram’s rare attack on Rajinikanth via CAA support

Accusing Rajinikanth of “parroting the script written by his puppeteers,” Karti said the actor “should save us the charade.”



Photo of congress leader Karti Chidambaram and actor Rajinikanth. (PTI)

Chennai: Rajinikanth should become a member of the BJP and no longer pretend to be planning his own political equipment, said congress leader and son of Karti Chidambaram of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday, hours after the Tamil actor came forward in support of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

Raji accuses Rajinikanth of “parroting the script written by his puppeteers,” Karti said the actor “should save us the charade.”

As expected parrots the script written by his puppeteer @ BJP4India https://t.co/Fw5IvgOUrT

– Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) 5 February 2020

No reason for @rajinikanth to pretend to be a new political party could just as well become a member of the @ BJP4India and save us the charade.

– Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) 5 February 2020

Although the TN unit of Congress previously criticized the superstar for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is the first time a senior leader has carried out a devastating attack on the actor.

Rajinikanth put his weight behind the new citizenship law, which led to spiral protests throughout India, and said the new law does not pose a threat to Muslims. “CAA is not a threat to Muslims, if they encounter problems, I will be the first person to raise their voices,” he told reporters in his first comments on the law of division.

Claiming that some political parties are inciting people against CAA for “selfish interests,” he also accused religious leaders of supporting protests against the law and calling it “very wrong.”

Supporting the exercise of the National Population Register, he said that the drive is “very, very essential”, and added that the Congress-led government had done so in the past.

