‘Don’t fool yourself’: the EU immediately shoots down the British government’s plea to protect access to the city after the Brexit

The EU’s main negotiator immediately rejected a plea from Sajid Javid to protect the city’s access to EU financial markets after the Brexit.

The Chancellor had called for a “reliable equivalence process” for rules for financial services on which “a lasting relationship” can be built with the EU.

But just hours after the proposal was published, the Brussels chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, conceded a blow to Boris Johnson’s negotiating strategy.

“I want to take this opportunity to make it clear to some people in the UK that they are not kidding themselves – there will be no general, open-end, ongoing equivalence in financial services,” he said.

Mr. Barnier added that the EU “would have the free hand to make our own decisions” and would simply not negotiate with the UK on this point.

The Chancellor said the government wanted to complete a full set of equivalence assessments by June 2020 – allowing the UK and the EU to respect each other’s rules.

But he also said that the UK would retain the freedom to diverge and regulate in a different way than the rules established in Brussels.

“Each party will only grant equality if it believes the regulations of the other party are compatible,” he wrote in the City AM newspaper.

“But compatible does not mean identical, and both the UK and the EU have recognized the importance of concentrating on regulatory outcomes at different times.

“We will no longer be regulators, but we will continue to work for the highest international standards for financial regulation and for shaping global regulation.”

The question at stake is whether the EU authorities would make the decision whether UK companies would comply with EU rules to trade on the continent.

I want to take this opportunity to make it clear to certain people in the UK that they cannot fool themselves

Michel Barnier

If that were the case, the UK would be a less attractive location to establish a financial institution because it could be frozen by European regulators from EU markets.

A more “sustainable” agreement, as proposed by Mr Javid, would support market access at the treaty level and make it more difficult to freeze British companies. If this were the case, banks and other financial institutions in the UK could rely on the knowledge that they would not be frozen overnight by EU regulators.

As a result of Britain’s departure from the EU, city companies will lose their automatic “passport rights” to continue doing business on the continent.

Mr. Barnier added that “the opening of our markets, access to data and equivalence for financial services will be proportionate to the commitments made to achieve a truly level playing field” in the UK and remain bound by EU regulations.

Some Member States such as France see Brexit as an opportunity to expand their financial services sectors at the expense of the UK, which has historically dominated.

