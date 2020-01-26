Don't bribe our staff, follow them to the office - FRSC tells Nigerians

Ms. Uche Chukwurah, sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State, told the Nigerians to follow the staff asking for a bribe at the office.

She warned officers and the corps to refrain from receiving bribes from motorists or to risk being fired.

NAN reports that Chukwurah gave the warning on Sunday during a body-organized thanksgiving service at St. David’s Ibadan Anglican Church for the successes recorded in 2019.

The sector commander said the punishment for any officer caught red-handed was the termination of the contract.

“Any officer caught collecting a bribe will be judged accordingly.

“Donors and receivers are always guilty, if the general public learns not to give them, they will not get them back.

“Follow them to the office to find out why they want to get money from you.”

“If you give them money, you also encourage them to do the wrong thing,” added Chukwurah.

She called on members of the public not to bribe any officer.

During this time, the FRSC Corps Marshal, ordered the immediate impoundment of the trailers without an appropriate lock.