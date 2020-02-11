“Don’t be jealous”: Chahal’s response to Rohit Sharma’s response to Instagram leaves fans in splits

The viral photo shows Chahal, who wears a black shirt with a round neck, has his arms around Shreyas Iyer.



Image posted by Yuzvendra Chahal.

The response of Indian cricket player Rohit Sharma to a social media post by his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal has shattered the internet.

Chahal on Instagram shared a photo with his fellow cricket player, Shreyas Iyer.

The photo shows Chahal, who wears a black shirt with a round neck, has his arms around Iyer.

The photo, of which 50 thousand times more than 3 lakh is liked, is subtitled as: “Always have your back.”

It is on this post that Rohit responded to and said, “Apna sambal le pehele.” In a quick and seemingly witty answer, Chahal said, “I know you’re missing me because you’re not here so don’t be jealous of the next photo with you soon.”

This exchange of words between the two cricket players had the internet in splits, with their comments that generated a large number of likes.

Meanwhile, the guys in the photo shared on Facebook portal, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer are currently in New Zealand for the current One Day International (ODI) series, while Rohit, who was part of the 5-0 T20I series of India, which won against New Zealand, is not part of the team that plays the ODI and test series, because he had an injury to the calf.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.