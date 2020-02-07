Don’t be a fan later? Have the rods done enough?

Won’t you be a fan later?

It’s a nickname that has been placed on T-shirts and used by players to call a besieged fan base in Miami that has not been satisfied with the product on the field for much of the past 15 years.

Miami again had a great January, seemingly correcting all the issues that plagued the team a season ago. Dan Enos, FIRE. Butch Barry, thanks for a season, but you can leave too. Taylor Stubblefield, enjoy Penn St.

All these guys have been shown the door and their replacements seem to be more culturally and schematically suited to Miami, which, as a program, has been stuck in neutral or reverse since 2005, when Larry Coker fired a group of assistants after a “bad” 9. -3 season. Manny Diaz restored the faith by taking action that his predecessors were too stubborn to do. Now comes the difficult part, which wins between September and January.

Photo by Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

New players have also arrived, in the form of the 12th ranked recruiting class and a few high level transfers, D’Eriq King, Quincy Roche and Jose Borregales, all of whom should help Miami immensely. The next step now becomes work during the off-season and building a chemistry that has avoided canes for much of a decade and more.

The criticism is sometimes unfair, but other times 100% deserved it. I was very critical of Manny Diaz, either on social media or in weekly interviews with Hochman & Crowder on 790 the Ticket. So much so that some people questioned my fandom. I seriously considered canceling my subscriptions for the 1st time since 2003. Please note, I live in Atlanta and going to Miami for the games is not always easy, but after the month that the Canes had, come back to my sense was easy and again, I will have 2 tickets in section 150 of the Hard Rock Stadium.

I say @CanesAllAccess @CoachDanEnos @Coach_MannyDiaz

If everything were to be fired tonight .., no need for another year of this shit. Embarrassing for the Miami brand.

All children who want to transfer, I say good riddance. 6-7 with you, it would be better to play all freshmen

– John Michaels (@JohnMichaelsU) December 27, 2019

Players should realize that our only method of complaining is by expressing themselves on Twitter, on message boards, or by not attending games. Their remedy should be to put a better product on the field and avoid interaction with fans in general. Most of us love the University of Miami, and our biggest link is the success of the football program. We have been called fans of the movement by strangers, but it is clear that anyone who always participates in games and purchases equipment is anything but a fan of the movement. Miami fans are some of the most passionate and sometimes irrational people on the planet, but our connection to the program is what makes Canes different from any other program in the country. We live and breathe orange and green!

I have to credit @Coach_MannyDiaz where his due

He addressed the biggest failures of 2019

OC

QB

OLine Coach

WR Coach

And added a chief of staff and a great recruiter to the staff

Now that must translate into wins and losses on the ground #GoCanes

– John Michaels (@JohnMichaelsU) February 2, 2020

From now until the opening of the match against Temple, there will be much more positivity from everyone associated with the program. Manny has made changes, Ed Reed is now on staff, and we will have a modern high-speed offense as everyone claims. The 2020 football season cannot arrive quickly enough. I think most of us have bought, hook, line and lead.

Did they do enough during the off-season to restore your confidence in running the program? Do you take the wait-and-see approach with Manny and her staff? It is a precarious position in which the Canes find themselves. Win as they are supposed to and everything will be fine, but the season will be bad, and Miami will be turning the wheels of change again very soon.

Won’t you be a fan later? It was never an option.

