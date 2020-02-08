Donovan Mitchell: We are not a team that you can exchange with.

Photo: ClutchPoints

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell commented on Gary Trent Jr., the guardian of the Portland Trail Blazer, and his team. It looks like Donovan Mitchell is offended. Portland Trail Blazers lost controversy over Utah Jazz. Blazer 114-117 jazz.

I don’t understand why a guy like Gary Trent should come in and think he can only kid us. … We are not a team with which you can exchange ideas. We’re not just going to back away. … That’s exactly what we lacked in the last few games – just toughness. ”

Gary Trent Jr .: 18 points 4 assists in 24 minutes from the bank (tie with 3).