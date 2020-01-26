LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 3: Rudy Gobert # 27 of Utah Jazz treats the ball against the LA Clippers on November 3, 2019 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise / NBAE via Getty Images)

Donovan Mitchell highly praised his teammate in Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert, and called him an all-star.

“He brought everything with him. He cleans up many of our mistakes. … At the end of the game Rudy can play 1 to 5.

I am convinced that he let the boys hang up at the start of the game so that he could block it too late. He’s an all-star, ”Mitchell told reporters after the 112-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Gobert showed another outstanding performance on Saturday night: he scored a monster double double with 22 points (8/8 shoots) and 17 rebounds and five blocks.

– Eric Walden (@tribjazz) January 26, 2020

