Welcome back to another edition of Nintendo Showdown! This is a weekly series at Nintendo Enthusiast and requires some public participation. Every week, two (or more) Nintendo games are compared and pitted against each other in a poll. Your votes will decide the winner, so choose carefully. In the coming weeks, we’ll be matching Nintendo favorites with indie games that are inspired by them. Does the original keep the crown or did a newcomer do it better?

This week we’re looking at a couple of colorful 2D platters! Nintendo blew players away with the Donkey Kong Country series at SNES. Years later we have both official and unofficial successors! The return of Donkey Kong Country to the Wii console was a glorious return thanks to Retro Studios. Playtonic, a team that includes many former Donkey Kong Country developers, recently mastered the same magic with Yooka-Laylee and The Impossible Lair. Which 2D platform is exactly right? Help us make the decision by voting below!

Donkey Kong Country Returns vs. Yooka-Laylee and the impossible hiding place