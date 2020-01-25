Donegal - Mayo live scores updates after the clash in the National Football League

Good news for Mayo on the eve of the League Opener

There has been a lot of talk about problems out of the field for Mayo in the off-season, but these seem to have finally resolved …

The Mayo County Board and Mayo International Supporters Foundation financier Tim O’Leary have reached an agreement to resolve their financial conflict.

The foundation had withheld $ 250,000 raised for county governance concerns and O’Leary had initiated a lawsuit against the county administration.

However, in a joint statement yesterday evening, the two parties confirmed that the dispute has been resolved, that O’Leary has now closed the Mayo GAA lawsuit and that the money raised will be released to fund the county academy.

The statement read: “Mayo GAA, Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation and Tim O’Leary can confirm that they have reached an agreement on the dispute between the parties.

“With this agreement, everyone accepted that the well-being of Mayo GAA must come first so that a solution can be found in the shortest possible time.”

O’Leary also said he apologized “for some of his own behavior during the dispute”.

“I am very pleased that a decision has been made and the foundation money can now be released to Mayo GAA in accordance with the email from April 9, 2019.

“I am very grateful to the many donors who have supported the foundation and I am pleased that their donations are being used to finance the development of the academy, which is so important for the future development of the Mayo teams.” Leary said.

Mayo GAA Chairman Liam Moffatt added: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement and I would like to thank Mr. O’Leary and Mr. Terry Gallagher, Trustees of the Foundation, for ending this dispute.

“I fully accept that Mr. O’Leary’s motivation, like the motivation of all parties, has been to support Mayo GAA from the start, and it is unfortunate that Mayo GAA and The Foundation relationships have changed due to Governance concerns worsened.

“We outlined the financial reforms that are taking place within Mayo GAA and I offered Mr. O’Leary and his family an apology for inappropriate and personal comments about him, an apology that Mr. O’Leary accepted.”