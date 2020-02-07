Donald Trump’s middle finger on Friday night to his critics

Freed from the yoke of impeachment, President Donald Trump did what he did best on Friday evening: exact revenge on his enemies.

In this case, his “enemies” were an excellent military veteran and longtime national security guard named Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland, a key donor to the President’s Opening Committee, who was rewarded with a message for this contribution.

Trump quickly released both men, just 48 hours after he was acquitted by the Republican Senate because the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives charged him in December 2019.

Your crime? Infidelity, in the eyes of Trump. Both Vindman, a member of the National Security Council, and Sondland, the ambassador of the European Union, testified in Parliament’s impeachment investigation. And both men had made it clear that they had concerns about how Trump acted in his interactions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – especially during a phone call between the two men on July 25, 2019. (Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny, was also fired on Friday, although he played no role in the Ukrainian investigation.)

Vindman testified to House investigators that he was immediately concerned about what he saw as Trump to use the power of the presidency and the potential promise of a White House visit for Zelensky to put pressure on the Ukrainians, announce an investigation into former Vice President and 2020 candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Vindman testified that he made his superiors aware of his concern shortly after the call ended.

(Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, his potential rival in the 2020 general election, are at the heart of the President’s impeachment process. Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unfounded and false claims that Bidens did behave corrupt Ukraine.)

Sondland was unexpectedly witnessed by the House Democrats – sworn under oath that there was not only a return (announcement of an investigation in exchange for a visit to the White House), but also that “everyone was up to date … it was no secret. “

The Friday night shots from Sondland and Vindman are the latest in a series of deviations from the government of those who testified in the House hearings – from Special Representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker, who resigned shortly after a series of investigations into Ukraine’s situation resumed in September , Jennifer Williams, Special Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, who left her position in late January – a few months before her planned departure.

The Vindman and Sondland moves, however, are the most transparent retaliation against Trump, who for months raged privately for what they said against him.

The previous Friday, Trump was asked to whisper that Vindman was about to be removed. He almost confirmed that the fire would take place – and left no doubt as to why.

“Well, I’m not happy with him,” said Trump. “You think I should be happy with him? I’m not.”

What the Friday shots meant was that Trump accuses the bird of everyone – Democrats, the media, the national security body – who he believed he had wrongly persecuted him during his first three years in office, especially during the impeachment process.

In retrospect, the shots resembled a bookend of Trump’s “speech” on Thursday in the White House, in which the President attacked the “bad” and “corrupt” people who “want to destroy” our country with an enthusiastic and supple GOP audience by opposing him. This included Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who voted with Democrats on one of the articles, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In his victory round speech, Trump accused both of them of hiding behind their religion to do things that they knew were wrong, and described the FBI leaders as “the best scum.”

What made the two moments – which were less than 36 hours apart – clear was that if he becomes the only third president ever to be accused by Parliament, this president will neither be chastised nor cheated on in the history books. (Trump is also the third president to be acquitted in a Senate trial – although he is the first to have a member of his own party vote for his removal.)

Trump not only proclaimed victory, but also tried to repay those whom he believed to be betrayed by honestly testifying. It was a completely Trumpian series of decisions aimed at strengthening his most ardent followers, inflaming his opponents and reminding everyone that this President never forgets his (perceived) debt – and always pays.