Donald Trump's lawyers say the Democrats are trying to revoke the elections

Donald Trump’s lawyers launched their trial trial, accusing Democrats of trying to nullify the outcome of the 2016 elections.

The president’s team said Saturday that the Ukrainian investigation was a politically motivated effort to remove him and reward him for defeating Hillary Clinton.

Trump, one of the only three US presidents to be charged, faces two charges: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

His defense, which will last three days, began in the Senate after the accusation case ended yesterday.

He is accused of having withheld military aid and an invitation to the White House to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to initiate a corruption investigation into the political rival, Democrat Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.

Trump is also accused of obstructing Congress by not cooperating with the political trial investigation of the House of Representatives.

Since Republicans have a 53-47 advantage in the Senate and a two-thirds majority of 67 votes would be needed to accuse Trump, the president is expected to be cleared.

White House attorney Pat Cipollone told senators: “They are (the Democrats are here) to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in the history of the United States.”

“And we can’t allow that to happen.”

He added that the Democrats ‘asked him not only to nullify the results of the last elections, but also ask him to remove President Trump from the ballot in the elections that are taking place in approximately nine months.

“They are asking you to do something very, very consistent and, I would tell you, it is very, very dangerous.”

From the White House, Trump tweeted: “ Any impartial person who is watching the Senate trial today could see how unfairly I have been treated and that this is really the totally partisan trial deception that EVERYONE, including the Democrats, really knows. it is.’

Hunter Biden was on the board of one of the largest natural gas companies in Ukraine, Burisma Holdings Ltd.

Trump and his allies claim that Joe Biden, vice president of the United States under Barack Obama, pressed for the dismissal of the chief prosecutor of Ukraine, Viktor Shovin, in 2016 to end a criminal investigation into Burisma.

Both Hunter Biden and his father Joe Biden, a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential race, have denied acting badly.

Much of the abuse of power focuses on a phone call in July between Trump and Zelenksy in which the president allegedly urged his Ukrainian counterpart to begin a corruption investigation.

When the Democrats concluded their case on Friday, they claimed that Trump would continue to abuse his power.

Adam Schiff, the chief Democrat political trial manager, said: “Give the United States a fair trial, she is worth it.”