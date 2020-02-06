Donald Trump was stunned and confused about why black people don’t vote for him

Written by Madison J. Gray

After Tuesday’s State of the Union speech and the president’s many accolades Donald Trump about the black community, anyone who is not familiar with this relationship can assume that things are good. According to Trump, the black unemployment rate is the lowest ever, including that for black youth, HBCUs are at their strongest and his administration is directly responsible for raising the economic problems of many urban neighborhoods.

Trump, as proven by the allegations that caused the accusation, is not someone who does something for nothing, which makes sense in a context of The New York Times reports that the president is “stunned that his number of black voters is not higher, by telling allies that he assumed he would do better because the economy is doing well and unemployment among African Americans has fallen.”

At a 2016 campaign stop in Dimondale, Mich., Trump finally asked black voters a direct question: “What should you lose?”

Since that time, black voters have been very clear that their vote is not for sale. Trump received only 8 percent of black votes in 2016. A nationwide Washington Post / Ipsos survey of African Americans that was released in January shows that about 8 out of 10 Blacks believe he is racist and 9 out of 10 reject work performance. Yet Trump remains confused as to why he is no longer receiving support in the Black community.

To compete for black votes, which are likely to continue to overwhelmingly go to the Democratic party in 2020, the Trump campaign launched a new outreach initiative in Atlanta in November, defending its case by speaking vague self-praise for its achievements with strong reinforcements against illegal immigration and criminal justice reform.

“We are flourishing like never before and ladies and gentlemen of the African-American community, I just want to tell you very, very strongly that the best is yet to come,” the president said to the cheers of a room full of MAGA hat wearers. .

In his most recent attempt, Trump posted a Super Bowl ad on Sunday about his prison reform efforts through his role in the release of Alice Johnson, who had served 21 years of life after being convicted of conspiring to own cocaine. Johnson, however, only received grace afterwards Kim Kardashian West has enlisted the help of lawyers from the Buried Alive Project, an organization dedicated to reversing unfair federal life sentences for drug possession. Trump later signed the First Step Act in 2018, aimed at criminal justice reform, but its success has been scrutinized by critics.

Cornell Belcher, an African-American pollster who worked on the former president Barack Obama’s campaign team noted that Trump’s campaign efforts to get Black support actually ignore a more complicated history.

“It is almost as if they think we are all related to each other,” he said Times. Noting that the First Step Act “did not know the record of this man of only absolute, exaggerated racist rhetoric and policies that simply harms African-American communities.”

In the wider spectrum, there are several good reasons for Blacks to distrust this president. Going back to 1989, long before he even considered a run of the White House, Trump made an entire page advertisement in The New York Times calling essentially for the death penalty for Central Park Five, the group of black and Latino youths who were wrongly convicted of the brutal attack of a white jogger in New York City. As recently as last year, Trump refused to walk back from his position in the case.

More recently, Trump claimed in the aftermath of a deadly, white nationalist meeting in 2017 in Charlottesville, Va.

In the same year he threatened to send federal intervention to Chicago to tackle violent crime in the city. “If Chicago’s horrific” massacre “is not going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 murders (an increase of 24% over 2016), I’ll send the FBI!”, He tweeted.

If Chicago’s horrific “slaughter” is not going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 murders (an increase of 24% over 2016), I will send the FBI!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Trump also consistently hit NFL players who followed the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin KaepernickIs leading in kneeling in protest during the national anthem before the competitions. He even went as far as to say at a meeting in Huntsville, Ala. now off the field. He has been fired. He has been fired. “

All these things give a loud answer to the question why blacks don’t get in droves to support the president. Jovan Brown, a 21-year-old voter who says he will support Senator Bernie Sanders, said the corresponding press that Trump’s State of the Union speech, bragging about low African-American unemployment, essentially used “black people as a prop”.

“I don’t know too many black people who take care of Donald Trump,” said Brown. “I’m sure he has black friends, but he’s not in favor of our community.”

