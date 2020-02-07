Donald Trump succeeds Nancy Pelosi for tearing up his State of the Union speech copy

On Tuesday, Pelosi tore openly her copy of Trump’s annual State of the Union speech, which was a sign of the deteriorating relationship between the House Speaker and the US president.



Washington: US President Donald Trump hit the speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi, on Friday for breaking off a copy of his speech at the end of the State of the Union speech this week, saying she broke the law because the document was officially used to be.

President Trump was acquitted on Wednesday by the ruling senate controlled by the Republican party for the two allegations of accusation – abuse of power and obstruction to Congress.

On Tuesday, Pelosi tore openly her copy of Trump’s annual State of the Union speech, which was a sign of the deteriorating relationship between the House Speaker and the US president.

Well, I thought it was terrible when she stopped the speech. First of all, it is an official document. You can’t, it’s what she did illegally. She has broken the law, Trump told reporters in the White House.

But the question has not been asked to me, except to many people who have watched it, they could not believe she did it. I thought it was terrible. I thought it was very disrespectful for the room, for the country, he said.

Pelosi has been one of Trump’s greatest critics, and the best democrat was the one who first launched a formal trial of charges against the president in the Lower House last year. President Trump has often taunted the 79-year-old legislator as “Crazy Nancy.”

“I got very high marks for the speech and I didn’t know she did it until I ran away and some congressmen and women said,” Can you believe what she did? But I didn’t know she did it, “he said.

Trump also slammed the Democrats and said they were not constructive people.

“Well, I think there’s a lot of harm on that side. They’ve gone crazy, they’ve gone completely crazy. It’s a shame. I’ve done huge amounts of things, more than anyone by far in three years. But they’re not constructive people, “he said.

“I work with Democrats, I work with everyone, but that group is, you know, they say” Trump derangement syndrome. “They have it. They have a bad thing about it. when she stopped the speech. That was terrible, so disrespectful of our country and actually very illegal, what she did, “he said in response to a question,” Trump said.

