Donald Trump sniffs Nancy Pelosi’s handshake. Moments later, she is tearing his state of speech from the Union

Asked why she broke the speech of the American president, Pelosi said it was “courteous to do considering the alternative.”

News18

Last updated: February 5, 2020, 11:11 AM IST

Washington: When US President Donald Trump ended his State of the Union speech without a single mention of accusation, a dramatic scene was seen when the house speaker, Nancy Pelosi, yanked the paper copy of his speech. Asked why she broke the US President’s speech, Pelosi said it was “courteous to do considering the alternative.”

A Guardian report quoted years of congressional reporters as saying that the top democrat’s move underlined what an unprecedented state of the Union it was, from the president’s rejection of the speaker’s handshake to the republican cheers of “Four more years!” in the living room.

Question: Why did you tear up the speech?

PELOSI: “Because it was courteous to do.”

PELOSI: “It was courteous to consider the alternative.”

– Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 5, 2020

Trump, who emerged from the shadow of accusation, gazed down on Tuesday democratic democrats who wanted to throw him out of office and took away top Democrat Nancy Pelosi during a speech from the State of the Union that he used to create a rosy image of the American to praise the economy and its leadership.

Trump avoided the subject of his accusation in the early part of his combative speech, but the scars of the fight were obvious with fellow Republicans who gave him standing ovations, while rival Democrats were largely seated.

The senate led by the republicans was expected to acquit him Wednesday of allegations that he had misused his powers and impeded the congress.

Seeing Pelosi, the speaker of the American House of Representatives, for the first time since she rushed out of a White House meeting four months ago, he refused to shake her outstretched hand while giving her a copy of his speech.

After they have not spoken to Trump since their last meeting, Pelosi seemed surprised. She avoided mentioning the usual “high privilege and distinctive honor” that is usually accompanied by the introduction of the speaker by the President of Congress. “Members of Congress, the President of the United States” was all she said when Trump was introduced.

In the audience, republicans from both houses of Congress sang “another four years” while standing at the desk in the room of the House with a presidential election almost exactly nine months away.

Democrats sat in silence and some were able to shake their heads while Trump stated: “The state of our union is stronger than ever before.”

Pelosi, who dropped her opposition to accusation and allowed Democratic lawmakers to bring the charges against him, sat stoically and with a grim face behind Trump and leafed through a written copy of his speech.

Trump entered the room with democrats experiencing some degree of chaos after technical disruptions delayed Monday to Monday voting, while the party seeks a candidate to face the established Republican.

Trump presented himself as a major improvement over Democratic President Barack Obama, who he succeeded three years ago, and said he had strengthened US economic growth and increased the number of jobs. “In just three short years, we have destroyed the mentality of the American decline and rejected the contraction of the American destiny,” he said.

The impeachment managers of the House, who acted as prosecutors in the process of impeachment of the Senate, sat together in front of the section of the Democrats.

Healthcare in question

Many democratic housewives wore white for the second year in a row, a sign of the suffragist movement that gave women 100 years ago the right to vote. Several democratic legislators refused to attend the annual speech to protest against Trump, such as the liberal brand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Trump, who used the speech to set out his vision for a second four-year term, said that a democratic plan to expand government-funded health insurance would amount to a “socialist takeover” that would make the country bankrupt, would benefit for those who now have them and care for illegal immigrants

Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have proposed health plans that would be fully managed by the government, a sharp departure from the current, private system in which millions of Americans receive medical insurance from their employer.

Trump’s lack of a care plan has left him open to criticism that he has not done enough work to find a way to reduce the rising insurance costs that the middle-class Americans are taking on. “We will never let socialism destroy American health care!” Trump said.

Democratic women stood up and sang “HR 3” – a reference to a democratic bill that would lower the cost of medicines.

In the Democratic response to Trump’s speech, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in excerpts of her remarks: “Democrats are trying to make your health care better. Republicans in Washington are trying to take it away.”

Trump offered a cheerful representation of his presidency hoping to convince Americans to give him another four-year term in the November 3 election. He greeted surprise guest Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader, and made cancer-ridden conservative talk radio presenter Rush Limbaugh an immediate recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Trump’s wife Melania pinning the ribbon around Limbaugh’s neck.

“In just three short years we have destroyed the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the contraction of America’s fate. We are moving forward at a pace that was just unimaginable, and we are never going back!” Trump said.

Aid workers said that Trump wanted to keep the speech optimistic despite his anger for being accused by the house. He was expected to tackle the controversy after his almost certain acquittal in the Senate.

Trump has also revitalized his arguments to prevent migrants from crossing the South American border and that so-called “reserve cities” where migrants are protected are wrong.

Pelosi shook her head while Trump spoke about his views on immigration. After approaching a wide-ranging conflict with Iran after ordering the assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Trump said “we are working to end the American wars in the Middle East.”

(With input from Reuters)

.