Donald Trump SLAMS son Brad Pitt calls him “presumed elitist” and blames him for the all-time low Oscar rating

The son of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, Eric Trump has pointed out Hollywood star Brad Pitt for his political speech at the Oscars 2020.

Calling Pitt one of the “presumed elitists” Eric blamed the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star for the low Oscar ratings, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Donald Trump SLAMS ‘son Brad Pitt calls him a “presumed elitist” and blames him for the all-time low Oscar rating

Late on Monday, Eric shared on his Instagram page the Fox Business post that showed a photograph of Pitt at the 92nd annual awards event, with the title: “Oscar ratings drop 25 percent to a historical minimum. “

When considering the audience’s lack of interest in the live ceremony, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization wrote: “Probably because Americans don’t like presumed elitists to preach to them. Elegance has been lost and the United States has disconnected. to these people from their homes … “

According to Eric, a follower wrote in the comments section: “Proudly I don’t see any awards program for that reason.”

Another hit the stars of Hollywood saying: “A waste of time. I did not see it. Actors do not like only our money. Stop watching your movies. Then they may care what we think.

A third user commented: “I don’t doubt it. Hollywood is exhausted to the demons.”

While accepting the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, his first Oscar as an actor, Pitt addressed the acquittal of President Trump by the Senate.

“They told me that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds longer than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” he began his speech, referring to the former national security adviser that the Senate could not testify during the process . .

Then he joked that the director of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino, could make a film about the controversial audiences.

“I’m thinking that maybe Quentin makes a movie about it and, in the end, adults do the right thing,” he added.

