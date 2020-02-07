Donald Trump says that China is doing “very professional work” against the Coronavirus epidemic

Trump said the United States and China were “working together.” “I think China will do very well.”

AFP

Last updated: February 7, 2020, 10:47 PM IST

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Friday that China is doing “very professional work” in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

Trump said he discussed the crisis with President Xi Jinping in a “very good” phone call at the end of Thursday.

“We talked about coronavirus in particular. They work very hard and I think they do it very professionally,” he told reporters in the White House.

Trump said the United States and China were “working together.” “I think China will do very well.”

