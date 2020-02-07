Donald Trump says that China is doing “very professional work” against the Coronavirus epidemic

By
Christopher Martin
-
0
6
File photo of the American president Donald Trump.

  AFP
  Last updated: February 7, 2020, 10:47 PM IST

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Friday that China is doing “very professional work” in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

Trump said he discussed the crisis with President Xi Jinping in a “very good” phone call at the end of Thursday.

“We talked about coronavirus in particular. They work very hard and I think they do it very professionally,” he told reporters in the White House.

Trump said the United States and China were “working together.” “I think China will do very well.”

