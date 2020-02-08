Donald Trump removes two top officials who have testified against him during the trial

Sondland issued a statement that he would be removed from office, hours after Vindman’s lawyer had announced that the military officer would be removed from office at the National Security Council.

Reuters

Last updated: February 8, 2020, 7:42 AM IST

Washington: Two days after the acquittal of President Donald Trump, his administration ousted two officials on Friday – Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland – who delivered damaging testimonies about Trump during Democratic-led congress hearings.

Sondland issued a statement that he would be removed from his posture after Vindman’s lawyer announced that the military officer, the best White House Ukrainian expert, would be removed from his position at the National Security Council.

Vindman, a US-born citizen and decorated Iraq war veteran, was escorted from the White House, his lawyer David Pressman said in a statement, adding that the move was retribution for Vindman’s testimony. Michael Volkov, who represented Vindman when he testified in the accusation investigation, said that Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, was escorted from the White House site at the same time.

“There is no question in the mind of an American why this man’s work is over, why this country now employs one less soldier at the White House. LTC Vindman was asked to leave because he told the truth,” Pressman said with shorthand for Vindman military rank.

Sondland, a wealthy hotelier in Oregon, was a political asset of Trump before he was appointed by the president to his ambassador’s post. In his statement, he said that he was told that Trump “intends to call me back immediately effectively” from his work.

“I am grateful to President Trump for giving me the opportunity to serve, Secretary Pompeo for his consistent support and the exceptional and dedicated professionals on the US mission to the European Union,” he said, referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Vindman and Sondland both testified in the House of Representatives’ sediment investigation that led to Trump becoming only the third American president to be deposed. The senate, governed by Trump’s co-republicans, spurred him on Wednesday free of allegations of abuse of power and impediment of justice, leaving him in office.

Vindman testified in November that Trump made an inappropriate claim from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a telephone conversation on July 25 that the investigation became the focus. Vindman said that “I could not believe what I heard” in the telephone conversation.

Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate both Democratic rival Joe Biden and a discredited theory that benefits Russia, that Ukraine conspired with Democrats to harm Trump in the 2016 US presidential election.

During that appearance Vindman tripped the concern that he would pay back because he would speak out. “I’ll be fine if I tell the truth,” he said. Yevgeny Vindman, also a lieutenant colonel of the army, worked as a lawyer for the NSC. An army spokesman said both brothers had been reassigned to the army, but refused to provide further information “out of respect for their privacy.”

Representative Eliot Engel, Democratic Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said the decision to remove Alexander Vindman was “shameful”.

“This president believes that the only loyalty that matters is loyalty to him personally,” Engel said in a written statement. Earlier on Friday about media reports that he would remove Vindman, Trump told reporters: “I am not happy with him. Do you think I should be happy with him? … They will make that decision.”

A source familiar with the situation said Vindman would be reassigned to the Ministry of Defense. Vindman’s two-year stint in the White House was due to end in July.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Friday that the Pentagon protects all members of staff against retaliation. Trump has said that he is still bitter while focusing on looking for a second four-year term in the November 3 presidential election.

SONDLAND REMOVED

As a testimony to the investigation of the House’s accusation, Sondland said that he was following Trump’s orders when he prompted Ukrainian officials to conduct investigations that the President had sought.

The ambassador also said that he and two other officials – Energy Minister Rick Perry and Ukraine’s Special Envoy Kurt Volker – were disappointed in Trump’s order in May that they would work with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine’s policies at a time that Giuliani played a key role in putting pressure on the Ukrainians for the investigation. Sondland said he and the other two officials followed the directive.

Sondland also said that “it would be wrong to invite a foreign government to do research to influence the upcoming US elections.”

The White House and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the removal of Sondland. Another White House senior assistant who testified about deposition, Jennifer Williams, left this week for a position with the Central Command of the US Army, according to Bloomberg News.

Trump denied reports that he weighed a permanent chief of staff to replace Assistant Mick Mulvaney, who was a central figure in the investigation of allegations. “That was a fake report. I have a great relationship with Mick,” Trump said.

Biden’s campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination suffered a serious setback when he came in fourth place this week in the first state match of the Democrats in Iowa.

