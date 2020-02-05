Donald Trump meets Juan Guaido in Venezuela, confirms the White House

Guaido, recognized as the acting President of Venezuela by the United States and more than 50 other countries, seeks renewed international support for his commitment to dispel President Nicolas Maduro.



AFP

Last updated: February 5, 2020, 10:35 PM IST

Washington: US President Donald Trump will host Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Wednesday for talks about accelerating a democratic transition in his country, the White House said.

Guaido, recognized as the acting President of Venezuela by the United States and more than 50 other countries, seeks renewed international support for his commitment to dispel President Nicolas Maduro.

The Oval Office meeting at 2.15 pm follows Trump’s vow in a State of the Union speech Tuesday night – with Guaido in the audience as his guest – that “Maduro’s grasp of tyranny will be broken and broken.”

“The visit is an opportunity to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the people of Venezuela and to discuss how we can work with President Guaido to speed up a democratic transition in Venezuela that will end the ongoing crisis , “the White House said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with our partners in the region to confront the illegal dictatorship in Venezuela, and we will stand alongside the Venezuelan people to ensure a future that is democratic and prosperous,” it said.

Maduro has so far endured Guaido’s long-standing drive for his expulsion, which initially caused massive anti-government protests, but has since lost momentum despite a deep economic crisis that has driven millions to emigrate.

As head of the National Assembly, Guaido declared himself as acting president in January 2019 after the legislature declared Maduro a “usurper” who was re-elected by fraud.

.