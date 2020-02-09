Donald Trump Jr. celebrates the victory of the father in a case of political trial in the Malhari style of Ranveer Singh HILARIO

Donald Trump seems to have a strange connection with Ranveer Singh. After being acquitted by the United States Court for both articles of Impeachment, the son of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, shared a meme on the Internet that shows Trump dancing to the sound of Malhari from the Bajirao Mastani of Ranveer Singh.

This video was first made on the Internet in August 2019, after it was shared by the Director of US Social Networks. UU. And Donald Trump’s assistant, Dan Scavino. And now, the viral video made its way back on the Internet through the Facebook ID of Donald Trump Jr., where he re-published the viral video with a title that said: “We won. You lost. Get away from that,” the video mentions That was Trump’s reaction after he was found “innocent and completely exonerated forever.”

VIDEO: Donald Trump Jr. celebrates the victory of the father in a case of political trial in the style HALARIO de Malhari de Ranveer Singh

Check out the post below:

We won, you lost, get away from that.

Posted by Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday, February 6, 2020

The video shows the face of Donald Trump transformed into Ranveer Singh and is seen taking the characteristic step of Malhari. For those not versed, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bajirao Mastani presented Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in leading roles.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who faced two charges of impeachment, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, was acquitted of all errors. This also means that Trump will complete his term as president of the United States and will also fight for the Presidency in the next election.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama titled ’83. The film revolves around the glorious victory of 1983 at the Cricket World Cup in India under the captaincy of the legendary cricketer, Kapil Dev.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!