In a true Trumpian manner, the presidential impeachment process has already started chaotically. On Tuesday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell originally proposed a set of procedural rules calling for condensed arguments and a quick process. Chuck Schumer, Leader of the Senate Minority, said: “There are many obstacles to getting witnesses and documents later. According to Politico, McConnell’s rules will “enforce 48 hours of testimony from impeachers and White House attorneys only four days this week.” Meanwhile, the AP states that Democrats fear that these rules could “force midnight sessions” that would keep most Americans in the dark and set up a pseudo-trial. “

A few hours later, however, McConnell changed his mind on the resolution: NPR reports that he now “gives prosecutors and President Trump’s defense team 24 hours to fight within three days, instead of the two days previously described.” Whether Congressman Adam Schiff, chair of The House Intelligence Committee, is aware of this small change as he thumps against this resolution in his screed. It’s unclear, but cell phones are prohibited, so maybe not!

Fair trials and phones aren’t the only things banned from the Senate: coffee, too. Yes, it appears that the United States continues to sanction torture because the only drinks allowed are water (sparkling or shallow) and … milk.

Yes milk

You can thank Everett Dirksen, former minority whip of the Senate for this:

Milk is allowed, but justice is not. The big dairy wins again.