Donald Trump easily wins New Hampshire GOP Primary against minimal opposition

Associated press

Last updated: 12 February 2020, 7:49 PM IST

Manchester: President Donald Trump has easily won the Republican primary of New Hampshire against minimal opposition.

Trump was declared the winner when polls in the state closed on Tuesday evening.

Four years ago, the state offered Trump his first primary victory and helped him catapult him to the White House. But he narrowly lost New Hampshire to Democrat Hillary Clinton in the November general election.

Trump has since received a lot of support from the Republican Party and his campaign has worked to seize control of the appointment process to turn the August GOP convention into a four-day infomercial for his campaign.

Trump held a rally in Manchester on Monday evening and set up surrogates throughout the state the next day. It was an attempt to both stimulate supporters and make a test run of the organizational efforts of the November campaign. New Hampshire is seen as the most likely Clinton state to swing to Trump.

The polls have begun to close in New Hampshire for the first primary president of the state.

